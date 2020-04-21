Coronavirus | Punjab sees 6 fresh cases as tally mounts to 251

Punjab on Tuesday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 251, according to an official statement.

Also read | India coronavirus lockdown Day 28 updates

The State Health department said five new patients were from Patiala while one was from SAS Nagar district. Till April 20, Punjab has seen 16 coronavirus deaths. As many as 51 patients have been cured, it added.

In Haryana, four fresh cases surfaced on Monday, taking the total tally to 255, according to a Health department statement.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has suggested to the Centre a three-pronged strategy to bail out the States from the COVID-19 crisis, including a three-month special financial package, and extension to the 15th Finance Commission till October 2021 for submission of its final report.

Heavy traffic jam at the U.P.-Delhi border near Ghazipur as strict checking has been put in place, on Tuesday. Police personnel from Tamil Nadu intercept motorists near the inter-state border with Puducherry at Gorimedu on Tuesday after a large number of people were seen roaming on the roads after industries opened in Puducherry. A differently abled person sells snacks at New Bus Stand in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. Slum dwellers queue to collect free meals distributed by volunteers of a Gurudwara at Subhash Nagar, West Delhi on Tuesday. Homeless people served lunch inside a night shelter at Tilak Nagar in West Delhi on Tuesday. A resident of Tarakarama Nagar in Renigunta mandal of Chittoor district carries pitchers of water through a long distance for his daily domestic needs on Tuesday. Sanitation workers on their routine work in Udhagamandalam. Around 150 sanitation men and women workers are now staying near the Botanical garden. Medical staff of a private diagnostic centre conduct a drive-through COVID-19 test on Western Express highway near Goregaon in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Central government health team inspection at COVID-19 sample testing centre at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, on Tuesday. Mangoes being sold at Mambazha Salai, Tiruchi, on Tuesday.

Fall in revenue

Citing the collapse in revenues due to the lockdown of business and industry, as well as the increased essential health and relief expenditure, the Chief Minister, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged him to ask the Fifteenth Finance Commission to review its interim report for 2020-21 in the context of the much lower revenue share for the States compared with what was expected from the earlier projections which assumed 7% growth of GDP.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Noting that a zero growth scenario in GDP for India was not unlikely, he said some analysts were projecting even negative growth. Given the likelihood of very low growth, which was expected to cause the revenue shortfall to last for the whole year, Captain Singh requested the Prime Minister to direct the Fifteenth Finance Commission to defer the submission of its full report to October, 2021, when they will be able to make a realistic assessment of the likely growth of the economy over the next five years.