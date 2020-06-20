Coronavirus | Punjab records 9 COVID-19 deaths

Punjab recorded 217 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total to 3,832, and reported nine more death, taking the toll to 92, according to an official statement.
The patients who died were from Amritsar, Moga, Barnala, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Patiala and Tarn Taran districts. Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar recorded 79 cases and Amritsar 35. The Health Department said 2,636 patients had so far recovered, and the number of active cases stood at 1,104.
In Haryana, 525 fresh cases emerged, taking the tally to 9,743. The State reported 10 deaths, taking the toll to 144. Faridabad and Gurugram districts reported 161 and 145 cases. The number of active cases is 4,710, with 4,889 patients having been recovered.
