Coronavirus | Punjab records 54 fresh cases

Punjab recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the tally of positive cases to 1,877, according to an official statement.
The Health department said the major chunk of cases, 13 and 12, were reported from Jalandhar and Mansa respectively. The active cases are 1,678 and 166 patients have so far been cured, it added.
In Haryana one death was reported while 27 more positive cases surfaced, taking the cumulative cases of confirmed cases to 730.
In the Union Territory – Chandigarh, seven cases surfaced taking the tally to 181.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.