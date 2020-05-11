National

Coronavirus | Punjab records 54 fresh cases

Major chunk of cases reported from Jalandhar and Mansa.

Punjab recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the tally of positive cases to 1,877, according to an official statement.

The Health department said the major chunk of cases, 13 and 12, were reported from Jalandhar and Mansa respectively. The active cases are 1,678 and 166 patients have so far been cured, it added.

In Haryana one death was reported while 27 more positive cases surfaced, taking the cumulative cases of confirmed cases to 730.

In the Union Territory – Chandigarh, seven cases surfaced taking the tally to 181.

