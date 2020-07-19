Coronavirus | Punjab records 310 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

CHANDIGARH

19 July 2020 20:54 IST

Number of positive cases reaches 10,100

Punjab recorded 310 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported eight more deaths taking the tally to 246, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 10,100. The major chunk of the new cases, 76 and 60, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 3,311 and 6,535 patients have so far been cured.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported 26 cases taking the number of positive cases to 717. The active cases are 217, the official statement said.