Coronavirus | Punjab records 310 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

A young man collects groceries from a relative at a containment zone, in Patiala, Punjab on July 17, 2020.

A young man collects groceries from a relative at a containment zone, in Patiala, Punjab on July 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Number of positive cases reaches 10,100

Punjab recorded 310 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported eight more deaths taking the tally to 246, according to an official statement.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The number of positive cases has reached 10,100. The major chunk of the new cases, 76 and 60, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 3,311 and 6,535 patients have so far been cured.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported 26 cases taking the number of positive cases to 717. The active cases are 217, the official statement said.

