Coronavirus | Punjab has shown good progress in containing the COVID-19 virus spread: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

22 June 2020 21:35 IST

It focussed on high risk/vulnerable population from containment zones and adding to its testing capacity, it says

The Health Ministry on Monday said Punjab has shown good progress in containing the COVID-19 virus spread by following a multi-pronged strategy of focusing on high risk/vulnerable population from containment zones and adding to its testing capacity.

Coronavirus, June 22 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

“To reduce mortality, vulnerable population groups including those above 60, those having cardiac or renal disease, hypertension, diabetes or with immune-compromised conditions etc. are line listed. Such persons are offered the facility of government quarantine outside their containment zone till their area comes out of containment,” the Ministry noted.

Advertising

Advertising

It said Punjab has also implemented a stringent containment strategy where the zones are clearly delineated as a street or two adjoining streets, a Mohalla or a residential society.

Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

It has also ramped up the testing capacity: it is conducting about 8000 tests/day. “Mobile testing vans are being used to boost testing. While the number was 71 tests/million on April 10, 2020, it has significantly been ramped up to 5,953 tests/million. With this, Punjab has recorded more than 83 times increase in testing.”

To restrict the spread of the virus, it has now imposed restrictions on weekends and holidays and is ensuring strict enforcement of all protocols through fines.