Coronavirus | Punjab has shown good progress in containing the COVID-19 virus spread: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Monday said Punjab has shown good progress in containing the COVID-19 virus spread by following a multi-pronged strategy of focusing on high risk/vulnerable population from containment zones and adding to its testing capacity.
Coronavirus, June 22 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19
“To reduce mortality, vulnerable population groups including those above 60, those having cardiac or renal disease, hypertension, diabetes or with immune-compromised conditions etc. are line listed. Such persons are offered the facility of government quarantine outside their containment zone till their area comes out of containment,” the Ministry noted.
It said Punjab has also implemented a stringent containment strategy where the zones are clearly delineated as a street or two adjoining streets, a Mohalla or a residential society.
Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants
It has also ramped up the testing capacity: it is conducting about 8000 tests/day. “Mobile testing vans are being used to boost testing. While the number was 71 tests/million on April 10, 2020, it has significantly been ramped up to 5,953 tests/million. With this, Punjab has recorded more than 83 times increase in testing.”
To restrict the spread of the virus, it has now imposed restrictions on weekends and holidays and is ensuring strict enforcement of all protocols through fines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath