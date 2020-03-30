National

Coronavirus | President, V-P to donate a month’s salary to PM-CARES Fund

The President’s office through a Tweet announced the pledge taken by him amid the crisis, which has a direct impact on the government’s economy in the fight against the deadly disease.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday announced to contribute his one month salary to Prime Minister’s relief fund to fight novel coronavirus crisis and also appealed to citizens to donate funds to defeat the pandemic.

The President’s office through a Tweet announced the pledge taken by him amid the crisis, which has a direct impact on the government’s economy in the fight against the deadly disease, and has so far claimed 19 lives and over 900 confirmed cases across India.

“President Ram Nath Kovind pledges to donate one—month salary to PM-CARES fund to help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID—19. He appealed to all the fellow citizens to donate generously to PM-CARES fund to help defeat COVID—19,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

“Following his example, Rashtrapati Bhavan employees are also making voluntary contributions to PM—CARES fund.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Mr. Kovind Kovind for pledging to donate his one-month salary towards the PM-CARES fund to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Thank you, Honourable President. Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation,” he said in a tweet.

