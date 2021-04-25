Coronavirus | Preparing aid for India, says EU chief

Brussels

25 April 2021 22:51 IST

The European Union is preparing rapid assistance for India as it copes with a growing COVID-19 crisis that has seen infections and deaths hit record highs, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

“Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support,” Mr. von der Leyen said on Twitter. “The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via the EU civil protection mechanism.”

The mechanism allows European Union countries to coordinate their aid in cases of emergency. EU commissioner for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic said oxygen and medicine contributions were already being coordinated from member states.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier on Sunday that her government was preparing emergency aid for India.

There were no immediate details on what would be offered by Germany, the EU’s biggest economy, but Der Spiegel weekly has reported that the country’s armed forces had received a request to help organise oxygen supplies.

India recorded 349,691 fresh cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the start of the pandemic.