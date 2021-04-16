Coronavirus | Prakash Javadekar tests positive

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Twitter on Friday that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.
"I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested," Mr. Javadekar tweeted.
He joins long list of Cabinet ministers and senior politicians to have tested positive for Covid-19. Recently Union Labor minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went into quarantine with COVID-19 infection.