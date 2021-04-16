Coronavirus | Prakash Javadekar tests positive

Recently Union Labor minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went into quarantine after testing positive.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Twitter on Friday that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested," Mr. Javadekar tweeted.

He joins long list of Cabinet ministers and senior politicians to have tested positive for Covid-19. Recently Union Labor minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went into quarantine with COVID-19 infection.