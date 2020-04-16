Coronavirus | PPE testing lab shifted from Gwalior to Delhi

To overcome time delays and ensure swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks to combat COVID-19, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shifted the PPE testing facility at the Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in Delhi.

“The facility at INMAS is fully operational for testing and evaluation of body suits and masks. More than 50 batches of these items have already been tested at the laboratory,” the DRDO said in a statement on Thursday.

The DRDE, Gwalior has now been tasked to do the testing of masks only received by the HLL Lifecare Limited from foreign countries before it is distributed to various agencies, the statement added.