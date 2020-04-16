National

Coronavirus | PPE testing lab shifted from Gwalior to Delhi

File image for representational purpose only.

File image for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

DRDO decision to ensure swift delivery of body suits and masks

To overcome time delays and ensure swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks to combat COVID-19, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shifted the PPE testing facility at the Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in Delhi.

Watch | Guidelines for extended lockdown

“The facility at INMAS is fully operational for testing and evaluation of body suits and masks. More than 50 batches of these items have already been tested at the laboratory,” the DRDO said in a statement on Thursday.

Watch | What is PPE?

The DRDE, Gwalior has now been tasked to do the testing of masks only received by the HLL Lifecare Limited from foreign countries before it is distributed to various agencies, the statement added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 11:21:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-ppe-testing-lab-shifted-from-gwalior-to-delhi/article31359412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY