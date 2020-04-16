Coronavirus | PPE testing lab shifted from Gwalior to Delhi

To overcome time delays and ensure swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks to combat COVID-19, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shifted the PPE testing facility at the Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in Delhi.
Watch | Guidelines for extended lockdown
“The facility at INMAS is fully operational for testing and evaluation of body suits and masks. More than 50 batches of these items have already been tested at the laboratory,” the DRDO said in a statement on Thursday.
Watch | What is PPE?
The DRDE, Gwalior has now been tasked to do the testing of masks only received by the HLL Lifecare Limited from foreign countries before it is distributed to various agencies, the statement added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.