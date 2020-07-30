Coronavirus | Positive cases in Karnataka, A.P. at new highs

Karnataka on Thursday recorded another single day high in COVID-19 cases.

With 6,128 new cases, the State’s total was 1,18,632.

A Health and Family Welfare department official said discharges were high as cases in the last one week to ten days crossed the 5,000 mark per day. “There has been a huge increase in tests conducted and most patients testing positive are asymptomatic and spend very few days in the hospital,” the official added.

With 22 deaths reported on Thursday in Bengaluru, total fatalities stood at 1,009. Across the State, 83 deaths were reported, raising total mortality to 2,230.

Of the total 69,700 active cases, 620 were in intensive care. Of 6,128 cases reported, 2,233 were in Bengalurru. Mysuru added 430 cases.

In Telangana, 1,811 more samples tested positive on Wednesday, and 13 COVID-19 patients died. The new cases included 521 from Greater Hyderabad, 289 from Rangareddy, 151 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 102 from Warangal Urban.

Total cases till Wednesday stood at 60,717. Of the total, 15,640 were active, 44,572 had recovered, and 505 died. A total of 4,16,202 tests were performed till July 29, including RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). No break-up of tests was issued. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate was 14.5%. On Wednesday, 18,263 tests were performed. Mobile Testing laboratories would be deployed in containment zones.

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases and deaths registered a fresh spike, as 10,167 new cases were detected, raising the tally to 1,30,557. The death toll was 1,281 with the addition of 68 fatalities. . There were 69,252 active cases. For the second day, the State tested over 70,000 samples and total samples tested stood at 18.90 lakh.

East Godavari and Guntur reported nine deaths each followed by Anantapur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam with eight deaths each. Chittoor and Kadapa reported six deaths each, Prakasam and Vizianagaram four deaths each and Krishna three. Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported one death each.

Kerala reported 506 new cases of COVID 19 and 794 recoveries on Thursday. Among new cases, 431 were locally acquired infections with no epidemiological link in 29. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the results were incomplete due to technical issues on the ICMR portal. The remaining data would be released later. Two deaths, from Kozhikode and Ernakulam were reported, taking the toll in the State to 70.

