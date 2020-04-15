Coronavirus | PM not giving assurances on key aspects of COVID-19 fight, says Moily

The need of the hour is “universal testing” for COVID-19 and providing personal protection equipment along with testing kits, senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily said on April 15, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not given assurances on key aspects of the fight against the pandemic.

His attack on the government came a day after Prime Minister Modi on April 14 announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Moily said in the wake of the pandemic and the extended lockdown, the country needs to provide immediate relief to the hungry and those in need of shelter and jobs.

“The need of the hour is universal testing for COVID-19, providing PPEs, testing kits, mobilising professionals, biologists, scientists and researchers,” the former Union Minister said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister has not given any assurances for these basic necessities to tackle the pandemic — be it providing shelter to people or on loss of jobs,” Mr. Moily said, asserting that India should tackle the crisis on a war footing.

“The Prime Minister, while speaking to the people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi via video conferencing, on March 25 said the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days but this war against coronavirus will take 21 days,” Mr. Moily said, adding that it seems the PM has failed the people of India.

“I think, the Prime Minister should stop giving false assurances to the people of the country knowing the gravity of the pandemic world over,” said Mr. Moily, who is a member of the task force formed by the Congress for overseeing the fight against the pandemic in the party-ruled States.

On reports of the U.S. approving the sale of missiles and torpedoes to India, Mr. Moily said the two governments should not be talking in terms of war preparedness when the entire humanity is suffering from hunger and lack of shelter and basic necessities.

Mr. Moily also attacked Mr. Modi over his ‘saptapadi’ call, saying he uses the sacred word without understanding the implications of it.

During his 25-minute address on April 14, Mr. Modi also asked people to follow ‘saptapadi’ (seven steps) in the coming days to help the government in its fight against coronavirus. The seven steps included taking care of the elderly people, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor.