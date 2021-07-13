National

Coronavirus | PM Modi to interact with CMs of six States on July 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of north-eastern States via video conference, in New Delhi on July 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on July 16 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.

These are among the States where the COVID infection numbers have seen an increase in several districts or have not in general seen a dip like they have in most other states.

Mr. Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Chief Ministers of eight North-Eastern States, another region of concern, through video conferencing, and said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to deal with the pandemic.

He also said that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.


