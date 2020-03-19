Coronavirus | PM Modi to address nation tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19 on March 18.

He is scheduled to address the nation on March 19 at 8 p.m., during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

“During the meeting, ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities,” noted a release issued by the Government. ‬

“PM emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical exports to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.,” noted the release.‬