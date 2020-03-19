National

Coronavirus | PM Modi to address nation tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

High-level meeting held to review ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19 on March 18.

He is scheduled to address the nation on March 19 at 8 p.m., during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

Also read: Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

“During the meeting, ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities,” noted a release issued by the Government. ‬

“PM emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical exports to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.,” noted the release.‬

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 2:01:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-pm-modi-to-address-nation-tonight/article31103462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY