Coronavirus | PM Modi tells Ministers to address local-level issues, gather feedback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked Ministers to reach out to people in their respective regions to help them and gather feedback regarding the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The Council of Ministers met via video conferencing to discuss the second wave, terming the current crisis “a once in a century crisis”, a government statement said.

“PM Narendra Modi said that all arms of the government are working unitedly and rapidly to deal with the situation. He also urged the Ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback. He stressed upon the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed,” the statement read.

The Ministers reviewed the efforts made by the Central and state governments over the past 14 months, it said.

Also read: India accounts for 1 in 4 coronavirus deaths in the world

“The Council of Ministers also stressed the importance of COVID appropriate behaviour– wearing a mask, keeping physical distance of 6 feet and washing hands frequently. The Council reiterated that the participation of society is a key aspect to accomplish the gigantic task ahead and expressed confidence that the country will rise to the occasion and defeat the virus,” the government said.

