Coronavirus | PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in States and UTs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the country’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with senior ministers and top bureaucrats.
He took stock of the pandemic situation in various States and the Union Territories, including Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India’s COVID-19 infection load are in five States with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, the statement said.
Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said. In Delhi, the number of infections stood at 36,824.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.