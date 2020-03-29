Coronavirus | PM Modi interacts with 200 people daily to get first-hand updates on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with over 200 people daily to get first-hand information on India’s fight against the COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

It said his interactions included phone calls to the Governors, the Chief Ministers and the State Health Ministers.

Mr. Modi also reaches out to doctors, nurses, health workers and sanitation staff members in various parts of the country on the phone “to encourage and pay gratitude for their service to the nation and society”, a statement issued by the PMO said.

It also pointed out that he reaches out to some of those infected with COVID-19 and those who have recovered from the virus to keep an update on their progress.