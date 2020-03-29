Coronavirus | PM Modi interacts with 200 people daily to get first-hand updates on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with over 200 people daily to get first-hand information on India’s fight against the COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.
It said his interactions included phone calls to the Governors, the Chief Ministers and the State Health Ministers.
Mr. Modi also reaches out to doctors, nurses, health workers and sanitation staff members in various parts of the country on the phone “to encourage and pay gratitude for their service to the nation and society”, a statement issued by the PMO said.
It also pointed out that he reaches out to some of those infected with COVID-19 and those who have recovered from the virus to keep an update on their progress.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.