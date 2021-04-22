National

Coronavirus | PM Modi cancels election rallies on Friday, to chair high-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his election rallies for Friday, looking at the exponential rise in COVID19 cases in the country which topped 3,15,000 cases on Thursday.

Tweeting his decision, Prime Minister Modi said, “Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal”. He was scheduled to address four meetings including one at Shaheed Minar grounds in Kolkata.

It’s not clear at the moment whether the suspension of campaign is only for Friday’s meetings or the rest of the campaign time for the last two phases of the West Bengal Assembly polls. The BJP and other political parties came under increasing criticism after bug rallies, crowded road shows continued amid sky rocketing COVID19 cases.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that he would not undertake campaigning in West Bengal looking at the situation but the BJP and TMC held big rallies. Hospitals especially in Delhi and the National Capital Region have been running out of oxygen and beds forcing courts to step in.

West Bengal itself cross five figures in daily cases as the election phases passed.

