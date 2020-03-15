Coronavirus: Pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib suspended

Pilgrimage and registration for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan will be suspended beginning Sunday midnight in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Home Ministry said.

The government has also suspended movement of all types of passengers through international border points with Pakistan from 00:00 hours of March 16 in view of the threat from coronavirus.

“In wake of COVID-19 India outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib is temporarily suspended from 00:00 hours on March 16, 2020, till further orders,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the government had announced suspension of all types of passenger movement from 00:00 hours on March 15 through the Indo-Bangla, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders barring a few specified border checkposts.

All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan and India-Myanmar borders will be suspended with effect from 00:00 hours on March 15, except through a few posts, and at India-Pakistan border with effect from 00:00 hours on March 16 untill further orders, according to an home ministry order.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a dedicated corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan. Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurudwara, the final resting place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev ji.