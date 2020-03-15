Coronavirus: Pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib suspended

On Saturday, the government had announced suspension of all types of passenger movement through the Indo-Bangla, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders barring a few specified border checkposts

Pilgrimage and registration for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan will be suspended beginning Sunday midnight in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Home Ministry said.

The government has also suspended movement of all types of passengers through international border points with Pakistan from 00:00 hours of March 16 in view of the threat from coronavirus.

“In wake of COVID-19 India outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib is temporarily suspended from 00:00 hours on March 16, 2020, till further orders,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

Also read: Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Chronology of events

On Saturday, the government had announced suspension of all types of passenger movement from 00:00 hours on March 15 through the Indo-Bangla, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders barring a few specified border checkposts.

 

All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan and India-Myanmar borders will be suspended with effect from 00:00 hours on March 15, except through a few posts, and at India-Pakistan border with effect from 00:00 hours on March 16 untill further orders, according to an home ministry order.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a dedicated corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan. Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurudwara, the final resting place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev ji.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 10:37:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-pilgrimage-to-kartarpur-sahib-suspended/article31073599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY