Coronavirus | Pharmaceutical pricing authority asks States and Union Territories ensure availability of mask

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked all the State and Union Territories to ensure availability and distribution of masks, gloves and sanitisers in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries, NPPA chairperson Shubhra Singh has asked them to resolve issues in the movement of stock and manpower to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medicines and medical devices.

The letter said it was learnt that some States and Union Territories were facing problems in placing orders for masks, gloves and sanitisers because the details of manufacturers were nor available. It enclosed an indicative list of manufacturers received from the Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices, an industry body.

It asked the Chief Secretaries to direct the district administrations and the authorities concerned to co-ordinate with manufacturers, distributors and chemists to ensure the seamless availability of drugs, masks, gloves and sanitisers.