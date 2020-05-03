Coronavirus | People above 65 years barred from lockdown relaxation in Assam

The Assam government has announced the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown for a slew of activities from Monday but people above 65 years and children below 12 years have been barred from venturing out of their homes except for medical reasons.

The relaxation is applicable in all districts marked green zones. Assam has no red zone and only four of the 33 districts are marked orange.

“All offices and businesses allowed to function will operate during the day hours with sufficient time for employees and proprietors to return home before a total curfew starts from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice,” Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Shops and offices will have to be closed by 5 p.m. for people to return home before 6 p.m.

All public and private sector offices will, however, be allowed to operate with 50% employees while women employees who have children below 5 years have been allowed to stay home. Construction activities have also been permitted with 50% workers.

“While shopping malls, gyms, multiplexes, shopping complexes, swimming pools and other such establishments will remain closed, standalone shops of all kinds will open. In the case of rows of shops, every fourth shop will be open in turns. For this, the market associations can decide on the rotation, or the local administration will help them out,” Mr. Sarma said.

The rule, however, will not apply to grocery, pharmacies and book stores provided they maintain social distancing norms.

“Keeping their health in mind, people above 65 years and children below 12 years cannot go out of their houses unless they need medical attention,” he said.

Private and commercial passenger vehicles, cab aggregators and rickshaws have also been allowed to operate but with masks on and a maximum of two passengers.

“There will be strict action if the rules are violated,” Mr. Sarma said.

The lockdown restrictions will continue in the orange zone districts of Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara and Morigaon, he added.