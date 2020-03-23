Coronavirus: Parliament will start proceedings only at 2 p.m. today

Parliament will, in a fairly unusual move, start proceedings on Monday only from 2 p.m. onwards as the erratic flights schedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic have meant that many MPs will reach Delhi after 11 a.m., the usual time the Houses begin their sittings.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced this concession on Friday itself before the weekend and with most MPs returning to their constituencies. There will no Question Hour on Monday, and the House will take up the Finance Bill.

The Rajya Sabha too will convene at 2 p.m. for the same reasons. Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party have already written to both presiding officers that their MPs would not be attending Parliament and instead will help with Coronavirus relief in their constituencies.

It is expected that Parliament will be adjourned sine die after the passage of the Finance Bill.