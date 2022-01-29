COVID-19 | Active caseload hovers around 20 lakhs

As many as 2.30 lakh fresh cases and 872 fatalities were recorded across the country

The country recorded 2,30,920 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The total number of infections has reached 4.08 crore, and the active cases are around the 20 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Saturday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 50,812 infections on Saturday, followed by Karnataka (33,337) and Maharashtra (27,971).

On Saturday, 872 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week.

The total number of recorded fatalities since the onset of the pandemic has reached 4,93,243.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 405 fatalities (311 were from a backlog), followed by Karnataka (70) and Maharashtra recorded 61 deaths.

On Friday, 17.5 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Saturday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 13.1%.

As of Saturday, 92.3% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 69.2% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 61.5% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 94,03,09,541 first doses, 70,45,25,104 second doses, and 1,11,29,477 booster doses have been administered across India.

Andhra Pradesh reported three deaths and 11,573 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. One death each has been reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts. As many as 9,445 people infected by the virus have fully recovered in the last 24 hours and the State so far, has tested a total of 3,24,06,132 samples. The cumulative toll and tally of the pandemic in the State has increased to 14,594 and 22,57,286 respectively and the number of active cases touched 1,15,425.

During the past day, the YSR Kadapa district recorded the highest number of 1,942 positive cases, followed by Kurnool (1,522), Guntur (1,298), Visakhapatnam (1,024), Krishna (969), East Godavari (951), Anantapur (926), Nellore (706), Prakasam (655), West Godavari (580), Chittoor (479) and Srikakulam (274).