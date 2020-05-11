Coronavirus | Pandemic can’t be an excuse to crush labour rights: Rahul

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cannot be an excuse to crush labour rights and their voices, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

“Many States are amending labour laws. We are together fighting against corona, but this cannot be an excuse to crush human rights, allow unsafe workplaces, exploit workers and suppress their voice. There cannot be any compromise on these basic principles,” he tweeted.

Suspend labour laws for 2-3 years, employers’ associations urge government | State mulls over relaxing some key labour laws

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said it would be dangerous and disastrous to loosen laws in the name of economic revival.

“In the name of economic revival and stimulus, it will be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environmental laws and regulations as the Modi govt is planning. The first steps have already been taken. This is a quack remedy like demonetisation,” he tweeted.

Call to PM

At the party’s regular online press conference, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said the BJP-ruled States were amending labour laws in the garb of attracting foreign investors and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deny permission permission to the States to amend laws that would “strip workers of their basic rights”.

Madhya Pradesh pushes working hours from eight to 12 in factories

Mr. Gohil accused Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat of suspending labour rights. “This is yet another shocking but unsurprising blow to workers and labourers by BJP governments. If the Prime Minister has little concern for workers and labourers, then he should himself tell these States to not go ahead with amendments to the labour laws and not allow them in doing so. We would expect the him to intervene today itself,” he said.

It was ‘shocking’ to note that at a time when the country was dealing with an unprecedented pandemic, the government was taking this as an opportunity to deprive them of their rights. “This is shameful and once again highlights the true nature and priorities of this 'Suit-Boot ki Sarkar',” he stated.

Shameful that BJP-ruled States amending labour laws to lure foreign investors: Congress

Mr. Gohil argued that as these labour laws were in the Concurrent List, no such suspension could take place without the explicit approval of the Central government. “We, therefore, ask the Modi government to deny any permission that strip workers of their basic rights and have the potential of diminishing their livelihood. Also trade unions must be consulted before such an adverse step is taken,” he said.