Coronavirus | Over 7 lakh cured, recovery rate at 62.6%, says Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

20 July 2020 18:05 IST

India’s case fatality rate drops to 2.46%: Govt.

More than 7 lakh persons have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged till now and the case fatality rate in the country continues to register a steady drop, according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry on Monday. The Ministry said India’s case fatality rate now stands at 2.46%.

“India has one of the lowest case fatality rate in the world and medical attention is being provided to all the 3,90,459 active cases in hospitals and home isolation currently. 22,664 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and this has further expanded the difference between those who are active COVID patients and the recovered persons and the recovery rate as of now is at 62.62%,” said the Ministry statement.

Stating that the Centre was supporting the State/UT governments in combating the pandemic, the Ministry cited the e-ICU programme of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Delhi) aimed at reducing mortality. AIIMS has mentored 43 big hospitals in 11 States through “technical advice from domain experts in clinical management of ICU patients” the release said. The programme has covered hospitals across India with Mumbai (10), Goa (3), Delhi (3), Gujarat (3), Telangana (2), Assam (5), Karnataka (1), Bihar (1), Andhra Pradesh (1), Kerala (1), Tamil Nadu (13).

Advertising

Advertising

“Each of these sessions conducted through video conference span over 1.5 to 2 hours and some of the important issues stressed upon are the need for rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab. The treating teams have discussed the current indications and possible harm due to their indiscriminate use and the need to limit social-media pressure based prescriptions,” said the Ministry.