Coronavirus | Over 7 crore vaccine doses administered so far

NEW DELHI

03 April 2021 04:16 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed seven crore on Friday, according to the Health Ministry.

The first dose has been administered to more than six crore beneficiaries so far. A total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses had been given till 8 p.m. on Friday, according to a provisional report.

They include 89,03,809 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 52,86,132 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 95,15,410 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (first dose), 39,75,549 FLWs (second dose), and 4,29,37,126 above 45 years old (first dose).

A total of 12,76,191 vaccine doses have been given till 8 p.m. on Friday, noted the release.