Coronavirus | Over 6.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses taken

NEW DELHI:

31 March 2021 01:48 IST

On Tuesday, a total of 12,94,979 vaccine doses had been given till 7 p.m.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 6.24 crore on Tuesday, said a statement issued by the Health Ministry.

A total of 6,24,08,333 vaccine doses have been given, according to the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

They include 82,00,007 health care workers (HCW) who have taken the first dose and 52,07,368 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 90,08,905 front line workers (FLW) who have taken the first dose and 37,70,603 FLWs who have taken the second dose; 2,90,20,989 first dose beneficiaries and 36,899 second dose beneficiaries over 60 years old; and 71,58,657 first dose and 4,905 second dose beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities.

