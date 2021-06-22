Coronavirus | Over 50 lakh jabs given in a single day again

Chennai

22 June 2021 22:00 IST

Kerala reported 12,617 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,470) and Tamil Nadu (6,895).

Until 9 p.m. on June 22, over 5.28 million new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India which is only the second instance when the number of doses in a single day crossed the 5 million-mark. A day before, 8.73 million doses were administered, the highest-ever in a single day since the inoculation drive began.

Between June 1 and 21, 3.46 million doses were administered daily in India on an average. At the current rate, a total of 960 million doses can be administered by December 31, 2021, which is just over half the doses required to fully vaccinate all adults(1880.37 million doses). To fully inoculate all adults by the end of this year, 8.2 million doses need to be given daily on average in the country.

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 4.25 million on June 21, which is more than the 3.26 million recorded a week before (June 14). It was also significantly higher than the average daily doses recorded a month before (May 21) which was 1.85 million.

About 25.5% of adults in India, 45.1% of those aged above 45 and 48.1% of people aged above 60, were administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on June 22. While 17.5% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.8% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

In comparison, 11.4% and 10.54% of people in Brazil and Russia are fully vaccinated, respectively. The figure for the U.K. and the U.S. stood at 46.33% and 44.86%, respectively.

With 49,130 new cases recorded till 9.30 p.m. on June 22, India’s cumulative case load crossed the 3 crore-mark and stood at 3,00,26,196. As many as 1,312 new deaths were also registered taking the tally to 3,90,644.

Kerala reported 12,617 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,470) and Tamil Nadu (6,895). Maharashtra recorded 482 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (194) and Kerala (141). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.