Coronavirus | Over 4 crore vaccine doses administered so far: Centre

India has administered more than four crore COVID-19 vaccination doses so far, the Health Ministry said in a release.

A total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Friday.

They include 76,86,920 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 47,69,469 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 79,10,529 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (first dose), 23,16,922 FLWs (second dose), 1,53,78,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,93,516 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

As per the release, on Friday, the 63rd day of nationwide vaccination, 18,16,161 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. Of them, 16,43,357 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,72,804 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose.