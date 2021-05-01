Coronavirus | Over 3.34 lakh new cases, 2,709 deaths reported

Maharashtra records the most deaths

India reported 3,34,395 new COVID-19 cases and 2,709 deaths as of 9.15 p.m. on Saturday.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,94,91,735 cases and 2,14,490 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 63,282 infections, accounting for nearly 19% of the new cases, followed by Karnataka (40,990) and Kerala (35,636).

Maharashtra also recorded the most number of casualties (802) on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh followed with 303 new deaths, while Karnataka registered 271 new casualties.

Coronavirus updates | May 1, 2021

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh.

The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

As many as 19,45,299 samples were tested in the country on Friday (results of which were made available on Saturday), the highest number of tests conducted in a single day. For the second consecutive day, the number of daily tests conducted have crossed the 19-lakh mark.

A total of 28.83 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Nearly 27.44 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Saturday, which is 5.1 lakh higher than what was given in the previous 24 hours. It is also 2.1 lakh higher than what was recorded in the same period, a week ago. A total of 15.49 crore doses had been administered as of 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in India has reduced significantly in the last 15 days of April.

By April 15, around 32.69 lakh doses were administered in the country daily on an average. However, as of April 30, only around 23.72 lakh doses were given in the country daily on an average.

India leads the world in the average daily reported infections and recorded deaths.