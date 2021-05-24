Coronavirus | Over 3,200 new deaths recorded in India

CHENNAI

24 May 2021

Country reports over 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate stands at 12.7%

India recorded 1,84,830 new COVID-19 cases and 3,224 new deaths till 9.40 p.m. on Monday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,69,36,641 cases and 3,06,977 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 34,867 new infections, followed by Karnataka (25,311) and Maharashtra (22,122). Maharashtra recorded 592 new casualties, followed by Karnataka (529) and Tamil Nadu (404). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the health bulletins of the respective States.

Over 19.28 lakh samples were tested in the country on Sunday (the results for which were made available on Monday), which is around 1.96 lakh fewer than those tested on Saturday. However, it is 3.55 lakh tests more than those conducted on the previous Sunday (May 16). India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 12.7% as on May 23 compared with 18.2% recorded a week before.

Only 9.43 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Monday, which is over 6.61 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

As on May 23, India administered an average of 13.54 lakh doses daily which is significantly fewer than the average daily doses given as on April 23 which stood at 26.35 lakh.

States/U.T.s have utilised over 91% of the 21 crore vaccine doses supplied by the Centre, as on May 24. Utilisation exceeded 80% in all the major States. Also, the doses received by the States from the Centre till May 24 are enough to vaccinate only 22.4% of India’s adult population.