Coronavirus | Over 3 lakh new cases recorded

As many as 3,21,693 new recoveries were also recorded on the day taking the total recoveries to 2,00,73,473.

India recorded 3,05,372 new COVID-19 cases until 9.30 p.m. on Friday. As many as 3,438 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,43,51,601 cases and 2,65,791 deaths.

Karnataka reported 41,779 infections, followed by Maharashtra (39,923) and Kerala (34,694). Maharashtra also recorded 695 casualties, followed by Karnataka (373) and Uttar Pradesh (312).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tripura, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 18.75 lakh samples were tested in the country on Thursday (the results for which were made available on Friday). It is around 11 thousand more tests than those conducted on Wednesday.

India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) is showing signs of decline. It was 22.7% on May 9 and reduced to 20.1% as on May 13.

Around 20.27 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Friday, which is 1.32 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 4.32 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.

Only about 14.9% of India’s adult population (10.1% of India’s total population) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as on Friday. Among major States/U.T.s, the three with the highest coverage of at least the single-dose among the adult population are Delhi (26.3%) and Chhattisgarh (25.6%) and Kerala (23.5%). On the other hand, the three with the lowest adult coverage of at least one dose are Uttar Pradesh (7.9%), Tamil Nadu (8.8%) and Bihar (9.6%).