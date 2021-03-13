Coronavirus | Over 2.80 crore vaccine doses administered so far

NEW DELHI

13 March 2021 02:31 IST

A total of 2,80,05,817 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 p.m. on Friday, according to details released by the Health Ministry.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.80 crore on Thursday.

They include 72,84,406 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 41,76,446 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 72,15,815 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 9,28,751 FLWs (second dose), 71,69,695 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the Ministry added.

A total of 18,40,897 vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. on Friday, the 56th day of nationwide vaccination. Out of them, 14,64,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 3,76,118 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.