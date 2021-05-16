Coronavirus | Over 2.70 lakh new cases recorded

The data is sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

India recorded 2,73,632 new COVID-19 cases until 9.30 p.m. on Sunday while 3,901 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported 2,49,56,874 cases and 2,74,222 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 34,389 infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,181) and Karnataka (31,531). Maharashtra also recorded 974 casualties, followed by Karnataka (403) and Tamil Nadu (311).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh and Tripura.

Around 18.32 lakh samples were tested in the country on Saturday (the results for which were made available on Sunday), which is around 1.39 lakh more tests than those conducted on Friday. India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) is showing signs of decline. It was 22.7% on May 9 and reduced to 19% as on May 15.

Around 17.33 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Saturday, which is 6.3 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 2.9 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.

Only about 15.2% of India’s adult population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as on Sunday. Among major States/U.T.s, the three with the highest coverage of at least the single dose among the adult population are Delhi (27.5%) and Chhattisgarh (25.8%) and Kerala (24.2%). On the other hand, the three with the lowest adult coverage of at least one dose are Uttar Pradesh (8%), Tamil Nadu (8.9%) and Bihar (9.9%).