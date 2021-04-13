Coronavirus | Over 1.5 lakh cases reported for fourth consecutive day

CHENNAI:

13 April 2021 21:47 IST

10,85,33,085 vaccine doses had been administered in India as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India’s daily COVID-19 case count surpassed the 1.5-lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with 1,66,382 infections reported as of 9.10 p.m. As many as 840 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh U.T. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Maharashtra reported 60,212 infections (accounting for about 36% of the new cases) on Tuesday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 18,021 cases and Delhi with 13,468 new infections.

Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (281) on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh followed with 85 deaths, while Delhi registered 81 new casualties.

In India, as many as 14,00,122 samples were tested on Monday (results of which were made available on Tuesday). A total of 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested in the country as of April 12 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,38,52,599 cases and 1,71,929 deaths.

On Sunday, India surpassed Brazil in the cumulative number confirmed of COVID-19 cases. Brazil, with 13.52 million cumulative cases, is currently recording over 72,000 infections daily on an average. Also, Brazil is recording more than 3,100 fatalities daily on an average. As of Monday, Brazil had recorded 3,54,617 deaths cumulatively, twice that of India’s.

