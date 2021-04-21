Coronavirus | Over 13.22 crore vaccine doses administered till now

New Delhi

21 April 2021 23:00 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,22,40,352 as per the 8 p.m. provisional report, it said.

The total vaccinations across the country crossed 13.22 crore with more than 21.21 lakh vaccine doses being given till 8 p.m. oon Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,22,40,352 as per the 8 p.m. provisional report, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

These include 92,19,080 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 58,51,361 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,16,28,882 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 59,32,541 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,43,89,584 and 16,28,837 beneficiaries for over 45 years old to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 4,78,44,204 and 57,45,863 individuals aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Total 21,21,042 vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the ninety-sixth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of which 14,35,858 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 6,85,184 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.