Coronavirus outbreak: Union Health Ministry issues advisory to travellers visiting China

The Union Health Ministry has issued a travel advisory on Friday following reports of 41 confirmed cases of infection and one death due to coronavirus reported from China till January 11.

“Now travel related cases have been reported (one each) in Thailand and Japan. The clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing,” noted a statement issued by the Ministry.

It says that since the mode of transmission is unclear as of now, caution is needed.

The World Health Organisation has noted that there is little evidence of significant human-to-human transmission.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has advised travellers to follow good personal hygiene, avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered etc.

It has added that if people feel sick when travelling back to India, they should inform the airlines crew about the illness, seek masks, avoid close contact with family members or fellow travellers and follow the directions of the crew while disembarking.