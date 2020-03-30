Coronavirus outbreak | Pitch in, PM Modi tells social welfare organisations

Keeping with his series of interactions with all stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met leaders of social welfare organisations via videoconferencing.

The group included Sri Sri Ravishankar, Jaggi Vasudev, Paul Caritas (Christian Health Coalition), RSS second in command Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev; Qai Bjoher, brother of the Syedna of the Dawoodi Bohra community; Syed Nasiruddin Chishti of Ajmer Shareif; Dr Pandya of the Gayatri Parivar; and the Jathedar of Patna Sahib, Giani Ranjit Singh.

Mr. Modi lauded the organisations for their work among the poor and needy and emphasised that their humanitarian approach and great reach was required at a time when the country was facing the grave challenge of combating COVID-19.

He said the country needed their full-time and part-time volunteers, any medical facilities they had as well as the clout of these social organisations in combating superstition, rumours and fears around the disease. “This work requires short-term measures and long-term vision.”

The organisations promised all help required and praised the steps taken so far by the Prime Minister. They also spoke about the work being done by them, including distribution of food, sanitisers and other essentials.