Coronavirus outbreak | No COVID positive case in Meghalaya so far: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya has not reported any COVID-19 positive case so far but around 3,300 people have been kept under surveillance, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told The Hindu.

Mr. Sangma said the State administration had created a database of 3,300 people and the numbers were adding up every day. “We have a medical volunteer team that is tracking each one them. They call them and make sure that they stay in self-isolation. There are few who have showed symptoms but they are not very conclusive. They are kept under intense monitoring and we are sending teams to visit them…we are making sure we do not take it easy.”

Thelist of people under surveillance was drawn based on information collected from various sources such as the airport, village headmen, locals, associations and Meghalaya House in Delhi.

“These are all people who have come in from all parts of the country and other parts of the world. We have decided to isolate them in their homes and requested the family members also. Our objective is to guide them and tell them that how they should take care of themselves and their families,” he said.

‘Not an easy task’

Monitoring individuals was not an easy task and people breaking quarantine rules was being reported from across the country as well as from foreign countries, including the U.S., he pointed out.

The State was taking the help of village headmen and religious organisations to convince people to stay home. “We are reiterating and using religious organisations and the village headmen to push the message and make sure the pressure is on the people that it is for their own safety that they stay home,” he said.

The medical volunteer team that was working round the clock included government members who have been trained to handle cases pertaining to COVID-19, some were from the State Disaster Response Force and home guards. “There are some people from the private sector who have volunteered to make the phone calls and help in contact tracing,” he said.

Meghalaya was among the first States that was to conduct the Census exercise and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) beginning April 1.

“As of now it stands cancelled until further notice,” Mr. Sangma said.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement that “amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the first phase of Census 2021 and updating of NPR that was to begin April 1 onward has been postponed until further orders.”