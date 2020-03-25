Coronavirus outbreak | Learn from Kerala, says D. Raja

The Union government needs to draw lessons from the Kerala government in sensitively handling the coronavirus outbreak while also taking care of the poor and daily wagers, CPI general secretary D. Raja said.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday night, calling the financial package of ₹15,000 crore to tackle the outbreak “too little”. He pointed out that the Kerala government alone had allotted a ₹20,000-crore financial package. “The Prime Minister has not announced any relief package for the poor and unemployed. With the total lockdown, the daily wage earners and the unemployed will not be able to have minimum essentials,” Mr. Raja said. He pressed for more testing facilities for the patients.

“The government needs to be more sensitive to the poorer sections of the people and accordingly raise the allotment manifold, drawing lessons from the LDF government of Kerala,” he added.