Coronavirus | Opposition-ruled States targeting our party workers, says Nadda

BJP chief’s tirade aimed at Mamata government, say sources

In a strongly worded series of tweets, BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday accused the Opposition parties of ‘unfairly’ targeting his party’s workers and “independent voices“ on social media for criticising the handling of the COVID-19 crisis in States where they are in power.

Mr. Nadda termed this as “unacceptable in a vibrant democracy” and said his party stands with every BJP worker, supporter and well-wisher, who are being targeted by those “scared of their unprincipled politics getting exposed”.

“In the last few days, it has been observed that in the Opposition-ruled States, the state machinery has been used unfairly to target BJP workers and independent voices on social media, critical of the local government’s handling of COVID. In a vibrant democracy, this is unacceptable.

“We will defend your right to free speech and resist these tyrannical forces in the democratic framework.” While he didn’t name anyone, sources said it was aimed at the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal and after complaints had come in from the local BJP unit.

“The Opposition should adhere to political arguments, when questioned on their failing,” he said.

Opposition leaders maintain that criminal cases have been registered in the BJP-ruled States as well, including in Gujarat, over media reports that did not go down well with governments there.

