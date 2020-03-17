Coronavirus | Om Birla circulates list of dos and don’ts related to COVID-19 among MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday reviewed the preparation to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus in Parliament and he was informed that all non-essential visits to the Parliament House Estate have been curtailed.

Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry

Mr. Birla chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and other agencies in order to review the measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the Parliament House Estate and surrounding areas, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

In the meeting, the Lok Sabha speaker was informed that thermal scanning at all points of entry have also been initiated.

The officials also informed that lists of dos and don’ts are being circulated to all the Members of Parliament in order to spread awareness, the statement said.

Also read: Dos and Don’ts for coronavirus

Mr. Birla said that panic must be avoided at all costs.

“There is no cause for fear, however, we must be vigilant at all times,” Mr. Birla said, adding that all necessary steps must be taken in the least possible time in order to prevent any untoward event.

During the meeting, Mr. Birla was told that various agencies involved have taken robust steps to ensure detection, prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Also read: Coronavirus | A complete list of travel advisories issued by the Union Health Ministry

He was informed that during this time it is imperative for people to not panic and follow simple steps related to sanitation and cleanliness.

Mr. Birla was further told by the officials that adequate measures have been taken to ensure social distancing, all non essential visits to the Parliament House Estate have been curtailed, and thermal scanning at all points of entry have also been initiated.

Additionally, all measures have been taken to ensure complete cleanliness in and around the Parliament House, including adequate arrangements of hand sanitisers, napkins and soap, the statement said.