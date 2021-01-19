National

Coronavirus | Of those vaccinated, 0.18% were adverse events, says govt.

Vaccine being given to the beneficiaries, at K.C. General Hospital, during the massive coronavirus vaccination drive in Bengaluru on January 19, 2021 | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.
PTI New Delhi 19 January 2021 18:41 IST
Updated: 19 January 2021 18:48 IST

NITI Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul said concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post immunisation as of now seem to be unfounded.

Of the total people vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the government on Tuesday said 0.18% were adverse events following immunisation, while 0.002% had to be hospitalised which is fairly low.

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul said concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post immunisation as of now seem to be unfounded, negligible, insignificant and stressed that both the vaccines are safe.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "As per the data available so far, only 0.18% is the Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) and 0.002 is the percentage of the people who were hospitalized following immunization. These are fairly low, in fact lowest so far as we know in the world in the first three days." He said India recorded the highest number of first day vaccinations for COVID-19 immunisation.

