National

Coronavirus | Odisha modifies policy for discharge of patients

A resident of a COVID-19 contaminate area gives swab for testing at swab collection centre in Bhubaneswar.

A resident of a COVID-19 contaminate area gives swab for testing at swab collection centre in Bhubaneswar.   | Photo Credit: BiswaranjanRout

It increases home quarantine period from seven to 14 days

The Odisha government on Monday modified its policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients from hospitals by increasing the subsequent home quarantine period for them from seven to 14 days.

The modified rule will be applicable to patients having a separate room and toilet in urban areas, Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said. Those hailing from rural areas will not be allowed to undergo it, he said.

Mr. Mohapatra said the positive cases with symptoms will be allowed home quarantine three days after they stop showing any symptom. Those with mild or no symptoms will be discharged 10 days after testing positive or not having fever for three consecutive days.

During their home quarantine period, the people will be stamped with indelible ink on their right hand and they must wear a wrist band. Neither the discharged person nor his family members will be allowed to venture outside their homes. Every such home will have a quarantine sticker pasted at the entrance and will be treated as a containment zone.

Meanwhile, 37 new positive cases were detected including 29 in Ganjam district, taking the total to 414 on Monday. While the number of active cases increased to 326, the number of recoveries increased to 85 with the discharge of 17 persons. Three persons have died so far.

State government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi, however, said there was no need for people to worry about the increase in the number of positive cases.

The positive cases would further increase in the coming days, he said and urged people to ensure quarantine of all returnees instead of blaming the migrant workers for spreading the virus.

The State is keeping a close watch on the emerging situation and changing its strategy accordingly to tackle the pandemic, said Mr. Bagchi.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 9:11:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-odisha-modifies-policy-for-discharge-of-patients/article31559954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY