Coronavirus | Odisha modifies policy for discharge of patients

The Odisha government on Monday modified its policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients from hospitals by increasing the subsequent home quarantine period for them from seven to 14 days.

The modified rule will be applicable to patients having a separate room and toilet in urban areas, Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said. Those hailing from rural areas will not be allowed to undergo it, he said.

Mr. Mohapatra said the positive cases with symptoms will be allowed home quarantine three days after they stop showing any symptom. Those with mild or no symptoms will be discharged 10 days after testing positive or not having fever for three consecutive days.

During their home quarantine period, the people will be stamped with indelible ink on their right hand and they must wear a wrist band. Neither the discharged person nor his family members will be allowed to venture outside their homes. Every such home will have a quarantine sticker pasted at the entrance and will be treated as a containment zone.

Meanwhile, 37 new positive cases were detected including 29 in Ganjam district, taking the total to 414 on Monday. While the number of active cases increased to 326, the number of recoveries increased to 85 with the discharge of 17 persons. Three persons have died so far.

State government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi, however, said there was no need for people to worry about the increase in the number of positive cases.

The positive cases would further increase in the coming days, he said and urged people to ensure quarantine of all returnees instead of blaming the migrant workers for spreading the virus.

The State is keeping a close watch on the emerging situation and changing its strategy accordingly to tackle the pandemic, said Mr. Bagchi.