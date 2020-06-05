Coronavirus: Odisha CM urges people to follow govt. guidelines

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a message on Thursday urged the people of Odisha to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the State government to emerge successful in the fight against COVID-19.

Stating that infections were at its peak at present, he asked people to strictly follow the night curfew and the weekend shutdown ordered in 11 districts till June end.

Reiterating that the current month was crucial, Mr. Patnaik urged people to keep elderly and ailing persons, pregnant women and children below 10 years at home. The sacrifice that people had made during the lockdown should not be allowed to go waste.

90 positive cases

Meanwhile, 90 more COVID-19 positive cases were detected on Thursday, taking Odisha’s total to 2,478, according to the State Health Department officials.

The officials said that 69 of the 90 new cases were detected in quarantine centres and the remaining 11 were local contacts.

The number of recoveries went up 1,481 with 65 patients being discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

The number of active cases stood at 988, while nine had died – seven of COVID-19 and two of other ailments.

The migration-prone districts that have reported 100 and above cases so far. Ganjam has reported highest number of 521 cases followed by Jajpur (290), Khordha (195) Balasore (179), Kendrapara (161), Bhadrak (132), Cuttack (131) and Bolangir (102). Rayagada district has reported only one case.

Till Wednesday, the State had tested a total of 1,65,824 samples covering all the 30 districts of which only 1.49% were found positive for the pandemic.