Coronavirus | Odisha-based numismatist to sell collection for relief fund

Moved by the great human tragedy unfolding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Debiprasad Mangaraj, a leading Indian numismatist, announced his plan to sell 2 lakh antique coins, including some priceless centuries-old currencies. Proceeds from the proposed auction will go to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minster’s Relief Fund.

“I have a treasure of 8 lakh distinctive pieces of coins from different eras. Two lakh additional coins are also with me. Numismatists from within and outside India have tried to persuade me to sell some of them, but I never agreed to it before,” said Mr. Mangaraj, 28, who began collecting at the age of five. He estimates his collection to be worth crores of rupees.

He began collecting when his grandfather, Dharanidhar Mangaraj, gave him 15 priceless East India Company coins, and has visited a number of States over the years to expand his collection. The young Mr. Mangaraj had finalised land on which he had intended to set up a coin museum in Bhubaneswar.

An engineering graduate and entrepreneur, Mr. Mangaraj is also helping his sister produce a film on coins. He said he possesses rare copper, silver, gold and other metal coins, some used in transactions by the East India Company, others in circulation in the Maurya, Kushan and Mughal empires. The oldest coin in his collection could date back to 2,300 years.

“I have collected punch-marked coins that were in use between the sixth and second centuries BCE. A special feature of the auction is a coin circulated by German dictator Adolf Hitler,” said Mr. Mangaraj.

He claimed that a U.S.-based collector had once offered ₹1.3 crore for an East India Company coin, and the collection, built over purchases, exchange and donations, could be worth several crores of rupees.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused unimaginable human tragedy, unnerved me. I realised that this was the time to contribute to society with my wealth, although the thought of parting with my coins makes me sad,” Mr. Mangaraj said.