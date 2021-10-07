Coronavirus live | Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 204 days

07 October 2021 09:31 IST

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92.60 crore on October 6, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 8:30 PM.

Here are the latest updates:

National

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 204 days

With 22,431 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,38,94,312, while the active cases declined to 2,44,198, the lowest in 204 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on October 7.

The death toll climbed to 4,49,856 with 318 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 13 straight days.

The active cases comprise 0.72% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.95%t, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. -PTI

National

India has won Covid battle; govt effectively managed pandemic: Indigo CEO

India has won the battle against COVID-19 and the virus will be history by 2023, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on October 5 as he lauded the Indian government for doing a "very good" job of dealing with the pandemic.

A study conducted by researchers of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Imperial College London has stated that rise in tourism and mass congregations due to social, religious or political events can lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases, worsening an anticipated third wave scenario in India. -PTI

Australia

Sydney to exit COVID-19 lockdown next week after vaccination rate hits 70%

COVID-19 restrictions will be eased further in Sydney from October 11 , authorities said, as Australia's largest city looks set to exit a nearly four-month lockdown after hitting its 70% full vaccination target.

Fully vaccinated people in New South Wales (NSW) State will be able to leave their homes for any reason including visiting pubs, retail stores, cinemas and gyms, which will reopen under strict social distancing rules. -Reuters

Venezuela

Venezuela says IMF has not delivered COVID-19 funds amid dispute

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on October 6 that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet delivered funds under a program to help countries battle the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a dispute over the government's legitimacy.

In August, the IMF authorized Venezuela to receive around $5 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) as part of a $650 billion global effort to boost liquidity for the world's most vulnerable countries, but said it could not use them. -Reuters

Maharashtra

Airlifting of vaccine will continue during closure of Pune airport: IAF

The Indian Air Force on October 6 said it will ensure that transportation of Covishield vaccine will not be disrupted during a planned 14-day closure of the runway at the Pune International Airport.

The airport authorities on October 5 informed that it will remain closed from October 16 to 29 as the IAF will be undertaking runway resurfacing work.

The aerodrome is part of the the Air Force's Lohegaon base. -PTI

International

U.K. lifts travel advisory against all but essential travel for 32 countries

The U.K. government’s travel advisory warning against "all but essential travel" on public health grounds was updated on October 6 to lift COVID-19 related restrictions for 32 countries, including Bangladesh and Malaysia.

India was not among the countries covered by this complete travel ban, which impacts travellers’ ability to access travel insurance. The U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the change means people will be able to travel to a larger number of destinations with greater ease. -PTI

Italy

Italy says mRNA COVID jab effectiveness stable after 7 months, but not for all

Seven months after the second dose, there is no reduction in the efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in the general population in Italy, while a slight decline is seen for some specific groups, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on October 6.

The report led by ISS and the health ministry examined data up to August 29 from more than 29 million people who had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna. -Reuters

International

Brazil clears travelers from the U.K., South Africa and India to enter the country

Brazil has lifted a restriction that blocked people coming from the United Kingdom, South Africa and India from entering the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a decision published in the country's official gazette late on October 5.

The South American country said the measure applies to travelers arriving by air. They will only need to show a negative test for the coronavirus, which means vaccination proof is not required. -Reuters

National

Bharat Biotech submits clinical trial data of Covaxin in children to CDSCO

Bharat Biotech, which completed the Phase 2/3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age, has submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for its verification and subsequent approval for Emergency Use Authorisation for the jab, company sources said on October 6.

"Covaxin clinical trial data of 2-18 years age group has been submitted to CDSCO...This is feasible due to the safety of the manufacturing platform and empirical evidence from Phase 1,2 and 3 clinical trials in adults," sources told PTI. -PTI

China

China to provide medical assistance, 1 million vaccines to Nepal to tackle possible third COVID-19 wave: Minister

China will provide Nepal medical assistance worth 5 million RMB (USD 775,590) and an additional 1 million anti-COVID-19 vaccines to help the country tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic, Minister of State for Health Umesh Shrestha announced on October 5.

The announcement by Mr. Shresta came after his meeting with Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi during which various matters related to health affairs of the country were discussed. -PTI

International

Sweden, Denmark pause Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups

Sweden and Denmark said on October 5 they are pausing the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare side effects.

The Swedish health agency said it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and later as data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults that had been vaccinated. Those conditions involve an inflammation of the heart or its lining. -Reuters

Canada

Canada to put federal workers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination on unpaid leave

Canada's federal employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are not exempt from getting the shots will be put on administrative leave without pay, officials said on October 5, while domestic air, train and cruise ship travelers and workers will soon have to show proof of vaccination.

Federal employees will be required to show proof of vaccination through an online portal by October 29. Workers and travelers on trains, planes and cruise ships operating domestically must show they have been inoculated by October 30. -Reuters

Sudan

Sudan receives 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Sudan on October 6 received more than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer, the first batch of a U.S. donation of 1.27 million doses through the COVAX facility, UNICEF said in a statement.

Sudan has administered 1.5 million vaccine doses to date, UNICEF said. The country's population is around 42.3 million. -Reuters

United Arab Emirates

U.A.E. claims to have ‘overcome’ COVID crisis

The United Arab Emirates declared on October 6 that it has overcome the COVID-19 crisis, recording its lowest number of infections this month since summer last year.

“I wanted to assure you all that our lives must go back to normal,” said Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in footage published by the official WAM new agency.

“There are some changes in how we work, in our families’ studies or our personal lives... but we thank God for everything,” said the de facto UAE ruler.

National

Domestic air-passenger traffic rises 2-3% in Sept. from August, says Icra

India’s domestic air-passenger traffic grew marginally by 2-3% to about 69 lakh in September as compared with about 67 lakh in August, credit rating agency Icra said on October 6.

When compared year-on-year (Y-o-Y), air-passenger traffic growth stood at about 74% in the month under review over September 2020.

Airlines witnessed about 61,100 departures in September as compared with 39,628 in the same month of 2020, it said, adding that on a sequential basis, the number of departures in the month gone by were higher by about 6%, as COVID-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM inaugurates 27 PSA plants built under PM CARES fund

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 6 inaugurated 27 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, built under the PM CARES fund, in 19 districts of Jharkhand.

The move comes a day before the scheduled inauguration of several PSA units by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country at a programme to be held at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. -PTI

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe reopens bars, but only for vaccinated drinkers

Zimbabwe is allowing bars to reopen for the first time in more than a year, but only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to take a swig from inside the premises.

The southern African country closed pubs and nightclubs in March 2020 as part of restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and had ignored pleas by owners to ease the restrictions to rescue their collapsing businesses. -AP

New Delhi

27 PSA oxygen plants inaugurated in Delhi

The Delhi government on October 6 inaugurated 27 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants and two cryogenic oxygen refilling plants in State-run hospitals across the capital.

The PSA plants can generate 31 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas a day, while the cryogenic refilling plants have a cumulative capacity of 12 metric tonnes. -PTI

National

COVID-19 side effect may include redness of hands, feet: Study

Redness and inflammation in the hands and feet, referred to as COVID-19 toe condition, may be one of the side effects of COVID-19, a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Dermatology’ has noted.

Scientists studying the skin condition believe it could be the human immune system's response to the virus which causes COVID-19 and usually develops within one to four weeks of being infected. It can result in fingers and toes becoming swollen or changing colour and also causes some chilblain-type lesions. -PTI