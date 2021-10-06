Coronavirus live updates | 845 COVID-19 orphans approved for benefits under PM CARES Fund

06 October 2021 07:57 IST

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92 crore on October 5, the Union Health Ministry said

The World Health Organisation is still reviewing data about Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the UN health agency for emergency use against coronavirus, but said on October 5 that no decision is imminent.

The government’s insurance scheme announced last year for health workers on the COVID-19 frontline will now also cover anganwadi workers and helpers, a senior official of the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on October 5.

Here are the latest updates:

International

Nicaragua to get 7 million doses of Cuban COVID-19 vaccine

Nicaragua said October 5 it will get 7 million doses of Cuban coronavirus vaccines over the next three months.

Vice President Rosario Murillo did not say whether Cuba is donating or selling the vaccines to Nicaragua.

Murillo, the wife of President Daniel Ortega, said the Cuban vaccines will be used to vaccinate children and youths between the ages of 2 and 17. -AP

El Salvador

El Salvador to facilitate third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, president says

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday the country would facilitate a third dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 for those 18 years or older. -Reuters

Karnataka

Colleges asked to advance reopening of UG odd semesters to October 12

City-based degree colleges have been asked to advance the date for commencement of classes from October 21 to October 12. However, a week before the commencement of classes, many colleges are yet to get the syllabus that has been chalked out as per the National Education Policy (NEP).

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand HC lifts daily limit on number of pilgrims

The Uttarakhand High Court on October 5 removed the daily limit on the number of devotees that can visit the Char Dham, the temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the HC had earlier fixed the maximum number of devotees that can visit the temples daily at 1,000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri. -PTI

National

845 COVID-19 orphans approved for benefits under PM CARES Fund

A total of 845 COVID-19 orphans have so far been identified and approved for receiving benefits under the PM CARES Fund, a senior official said on Tuesday.

In July, the Government launched a portal allowing citizens to register such children so that they could be enrolled for the PM CARES scheme. “A total of 3,915 applications have been submitted on the portal by citizens in the past four months. Of these, 845 have been approved by district Magistrates,” the official said.

Mizoram

Central team in Mizoram to assess COVID-19 situation amid surge in infections

A four-member central team, led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) consultant-epidemiologist Dr. Vinita Gupta, arrived in Aizawl on October 5 to assess the COVID-19 situation, amid the spurt in infections in Mizoram, an official statement here said.

Shortly after the team's arrival in the state capital on October 5, its members held a meeting with officials of State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), chief medical officers (CMOs) of Aizawl East and Aizawl West and discussed ways to combat the situation. -PTI

International

AstraZeneca seeks U.S. approval for drug cocktail to prevent COVID-19

AstraZeneca has requested emergency approval from U.S. regulators for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against COVID-19, another potential major step in the global fight to combat the virus.

While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, Astra's biotech compound known as AZD7442 contains lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection. -Reuters

National

One in seven of 15 to 24-year-olds in India often feeling depressed, says Unicef report

Among the 15 to 24-year-olds in India, one out of seven often feel depressed or have little interest in doing things, according to a new report by Unicef which warned that Covid pandemic can impact the mental health and well-being of children and youth for years.

A survey conducted by Unicef and Gallup in early 2021 with 20,000 children and adults in 21 countries found that the young in India seem reticent to seek support for mental stress. -PTI

National

WHO to take final decision next week on approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

The WHO will take a call on granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin next week, the global health body said on October 5.

"WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin," the global health body tweeted. -PTI

West Bengal

Annual Durga puja carnival cancelled, cultural events near pandals disallowed: WB govt order

The West Bengal government, for the second year in a row, has decided to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival, which involves display of the city's top pandal themes before idol immersion, and urged the people of the state to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols.

In an order issued recently, the State has made wearing of masks and carrying of hand sanitisers mandatory for all revellers, while also underlining that cultural programmes will not be allowed anywhere near the marquees. -PTI