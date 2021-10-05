Coronavirus updates | 70% of India's adult population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister

Many States and Union Territories have organised mass vaccination camps across the country to reach target vaccinations, and to pre-empt the emergence of third wave of COVID-19.

Here are the latest developments:

‘Most disproportionate loss of jobs because of the first wave of COVID-19 was among urban women’

The Consumer Pyramid Household Survey (CPHS) data of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) tells us that COVID-19 had a devastating impact upon overall employment and that the net shortfall is of 6.3 million jobs or a loss of 1.5% of all jobs between March 2020 and March 2021. Urban male employment was worst hit in the second wave and women fared worse in all quarters between March 2020-21.

While women account for only 10% of the jobs, they accounted for 23% of the loss of jobs since March 2020 until March 2021. Of the 399.9 million jobs, women accounted for only 41.8 million jobs.

More specifically, the CMIE analysis states that the most disproportionate loss of jobs because of the first wave of COVID-19 was among urban women. Urban women account for about 3% of total employment, but they accounted for 39% of total urban job losses. - PTI

Experts advise responsible travel, say mass gatherings can worsen possible 3rd Covid wave

Stressing on responsible travel, researchers have warned that a rise in population density driven by tourist arrivals or mass congregations due to social, religious or political events can lead to a surge in coronavirus infections worsening an anticipated third wave scenario in selected States.

Illustrating a scenario where population density in India has a stronger effect on transmission than in the USA, researchers said a holiday period can amplify a possible third wave peak by up to 103% and cumulative incidence in that wave by 43%.

It can also hasten the timing of the epidemic peak by four weeks, compared to a scenario of easing restrictions in the absence of holiday travel, they said. - PTI

70% of India's adult population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister

70% of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on October 4 as the total doses given across the country crossed 91 crore.

According to officials, 25% of the adult population has been administered both doses.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the Minister said in a tweet.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive crossed 91 crore on October. - PTI